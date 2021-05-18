Earnings results for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.80. The company earned $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year. Ascendis Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $192.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.73%. The high price target for ASND is $216.00 and the low price target for ASND is $154.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ascendis Pharma A/S has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $192.22, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a forecasted upside of 41.7% from its current price of $135.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Ascendis Pharma A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

In the past three months, Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.00% of the stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND



Earnings for Ascendis Pharma A/S are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.46) to ($7.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is -16.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is -16.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a P/B Ratio of 8.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

