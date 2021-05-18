Earnings results for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Crexendo last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.0. Crexendo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crexendo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.52%. The high price target for CXDO is $8.00 and the low price target for CXDO is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crexendo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Crexendo has a forecasted upside of 51.5% from its current price of $5.28. Crexendo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo does not currently pay a dividend. Crexendo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

In the past three months, Crexendo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.50% of the stock of Crexendo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.36% of the stock of Crexendo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO



Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 88.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 88.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.55. Crexendo has a PEG Ratio of 9.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crexendo has a P/B Ratio of 18.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

