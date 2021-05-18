Earnings results for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

DAQO New Energy Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Daqo New Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company earned $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.6. Daqo New Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Daqo New Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.24%. The high price target for DQ is $108.66 and the low price target for DQ is $62.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Daqo New Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

In the past three months, Daqo New Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.58% of the stock of Daqo New Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ



Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to grow by 95.11% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 68.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 68.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.79. Daqo New Energy has a P/B Ratio of 6.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

