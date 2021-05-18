Earnings results for Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Ally in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 194.12%. The high price target for DGLY is $5.00 and the low price target for DGLY is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Ally does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

In the past three months, Digital Ally insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Digital Ally is held by insiders. Only 12.54% of the stock of Digital Ally is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY



The P/E ratio of Digital Ally is -3.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

