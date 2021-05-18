Earnings results for DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

DouYu International last issued its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. DouYu International has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. DouYu International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. DouYu International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DouYu International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.10%. The high price target for DOYU is $16.06 and the low price target for DOYU is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DouYu International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.78, DouYu International has a forecasted upside of 75.1% from its current price of $7.87. DouYu International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International does not currently pay a dividend. DouYu International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

In the past three months, DouYu International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.20% of the stock of DouYu International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU



Earnings for DouYu International are expected to grow by 55.88% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 21.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.07. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 21.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.54. DouYu International has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here