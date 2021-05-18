Earnings results for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Dycom Industries last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm earned $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Its revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.6. Dycom Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.17%. The high price target for DY is $110.00 and the low price target for DY is $88.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dycom Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.00, Dycom Industries has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $93.18. Dycom Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dycom Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Dycom Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dycom Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $486,099.00 in company stock. Only 5.66% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by insiders. 94.92% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dycom Industries are expected to grow by 23.68% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 113.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 113.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.58. Dycom Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

