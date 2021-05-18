Earnings results for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Eagle Point Credit last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Eagle Point Credit has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year. Eagle Point Credit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Point Credit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.41%. The high price target for ECC is $14.00 and the low price target for ECC is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Point Credit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Eagle Point Credit has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $13.70. Eagle Point Credit has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Eagle Point Credit has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Point Credit is 53.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Point Credit will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.06% next year. This indicates that Eagle Point Credit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

In the past three months, Eagle Point Credit insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Eagle Point Credit is held by insiders. 39.00% of the stock of Eagle Point Credit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC



Earnings for Eagle Point Credit are expected to grow by 5.98% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Point Credit is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eagle Point Credit is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

