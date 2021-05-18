Earnings results for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

HUYA last released its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. HUYA has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. HUYA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. HUYA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HUYA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.75%. The high price target for HUYA is $29.00 and the low price target for HUYA is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HUYA does not currently pay a dividend. HUYA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, HUYA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.60% of the stock of HUYA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for HUYA are expected to grow by 61.54% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 31.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 31.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.55. HUYA has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

