Earnings results for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

IBEX last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million. IBEX has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. IBEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IBEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.16%. The high price target for IBEX is $25.00 and the low price target for IBEX is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IBEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.43, IBEX has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $23.08. IBEX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX does not currently pay a dividend. IBEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

In the past three months, IBEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.24% of the stock of IBEX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX



Earnings for IBEX are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of IBEX is 27.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.45. The P/E ratio of IBEX is 27.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.78.

