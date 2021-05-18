Earnings results for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

James Hardie Industries last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business earned $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699 million. James Hardie Industries has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.7. James Hardie Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for James Hardie Industries in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for James Hardie Industries.

Dividend Strength: James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries does not currently pay a dividend. James Hardie Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

In the past three months, James Hardie Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.02% of the stock of James Hardie Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX



Earnings for James Hardie Industries are expected to grow by 4.30% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of James Hardie Industries is 99.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of James Hardie Industries is 99.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.58. James Hardie Industries has a P/B Ratio of 14.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here