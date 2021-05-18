Earnings results for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Kingsoft Cloud last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.61. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Its revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kingsoft Cloud has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Kingsoft Cloud will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.39%. The high price target for KC is $55.00 and the low price target for KC is $27.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kingsoft Cloud has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.67, Kingsoft Cloud has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $37.04. Kingsoft Cloud has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud does not currently pay a dividend. Kingsoft Cloud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

In the past three months, Kingsoft Cloud insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.39% of the stock of Kingsoft Cloud is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC



Earnings for Kingsoft Cloud are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.62) per share.

More latest stories: here