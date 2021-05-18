Earnings results for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.03.

Macy’s last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Its revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Macy’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Macy’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Macy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.20%. The high price target for M is $16.00 and the low price target for M is $3.00. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Macy’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.55, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 7 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Macy’s has a forecasted downside of 45.2% from its current price of $19.16. Macy’s has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

In the past three months, Macy’s insiders have bought 406.45% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $510,633.00 in company stock and sold $100,826.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Macy’s is held by insiders. 81.95% of the stock of Macy’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Macy’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.90) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Macy’s is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Macy’s is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Macy’s has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

