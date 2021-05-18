Earnings results for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.61%. The high price target for MYTE is $40.00 and the low price target for MYTE is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.67, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $28.62. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. does not currently pay a dividend. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

