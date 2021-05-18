Earnings results for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

NetEase last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. NetEase has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. NetEase will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NetEase in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.33%. The high price target for NTES is $155.00 and the low price target for NTES is $88.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NetEase has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.30, NetEase has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $104.90. NetEase has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NetEase does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NetEase is 7.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NetEase will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.17% next year. This indicates that NetEase will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

In the past three months, NetEase insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.70% of the stock of NetEase is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES



Earnings for NetEase are expected to grow by 29.97% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of NetEase is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.07. The P/E ratio of NetEase is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.55. NetEase has a PEG Ratio of 11.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NetEase has a P/B Ratio of 7.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here