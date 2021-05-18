Earnings results for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

QuickLogic last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business earned $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. QuickLogic has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year. QuickLogic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuickLogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.07%. The high price target for QUIK is $7.00 and the low price target for QUIK is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic does not currently pay a dividend. QuickLogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

In the past three months, QuickLogic insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $48,161.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.87% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by insiders. Only 26.10% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK



Earnings for QuickLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of QuickLogic is -4.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QuickLogic is -4.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QuickLogic has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

