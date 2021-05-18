Earnings results for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

SEA last issued its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. SEA has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. SEA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. SEA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SEA (NYSE:SE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $204.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.36%. The high price target for SE is $320.00 and the low price target for SE is $74.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA does not currently pay a dividend. SEA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SEA (NYSE:SE)

In the past three months, SEA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of SEA is held by insiders. 74.36% of the stock of SEA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SEA (NYSE:SE



Earnings for SEA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.28) to ($2.16) per share. The P/E ratio of SEA is -74.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SEA is -74.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SEA has a P/B Ratio of 60.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

