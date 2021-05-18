Earnings results for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.30%. The high price target for SKYT is $27.00 and the low price target for SKYT is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology does not currently pay a dividend. SkyWater Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

In the past three months, SkyWater Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

