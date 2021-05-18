Earnings results for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

StepStone Group last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. StepStone Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. StepStone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StepStone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.36%. The high price target for STEP is $48.00 and the low price target for STEP is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

StepStone Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, StepStone Group has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $32.04. StepStone Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. StepStone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, StepStone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.86% next year. This indicates that StepStone Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

In the past three months, StepStone Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,485,026.00 in company stock. Only 30.26% of the stock of StepStone Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP



Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.71 per share.

More latest stories: here