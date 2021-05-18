Earnings results for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on STERIS (NYSE:STE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STERIS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.45%. The high price target for STE is $235.00 and the low price target for STE is $200.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. STERIS has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of STERIS is 28.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, STERIS will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.32% next year. This indicates that STERIS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STERIS (NYSE:STE)

In the past three months, STERIS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of STERIS is held by insiders. 90.01% of the stock of STERIS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STERIS (NYSE:STE



Earnings for STERIS are expected to grow by 13.76% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of STERIS is 39.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of STERIS is 39.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.81. STERIS has a P/B Ratio of 4.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

