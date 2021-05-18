Earnings results for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software last released its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm earned $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Take-Two Interactive Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Take-Two Interactive Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $200.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.14%. The high price target for TTWO is $240.00 and the low price target for TTWO is $130.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Take-Two Interactive Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $200.42, Take-Two Interactive Software has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $168.22. Take-Two Interactive Software has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software does not currently pay a dividend. Take-Two Interactive Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

In the past three months, Take-Two Interactive Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,562,974.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Take-Two Interactive Software is held by insiders. 89.97% of the stock of Take-Two Interactive Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO



Earnings for Take-Two Interactive Software are expected to decrease by -4.46% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Take-Two Interactive Software is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Take-Two Interactive Software is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a PEG Ratio of 3.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Take-Two Interactive Software has a P/B Ratio of 7.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here