Earnings results for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Container Store (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Container Store Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.59%. The high price target for TCS is $10.00 and the low price target for TCS is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Container Store Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, The Container Store Group has a forecasted downside of 24.6% from its current price of $13.26. The Container Store Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Container Store Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

In the past three months, The Container Store Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.70% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.77% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS



Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -16.67% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 33.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.45. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 33.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. The Container Store Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here