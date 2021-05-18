Earnings results for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Transcat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.88%. The high price target for TRNS is $56.00 and the low price target for TRNS is $43.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Transcat has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat does not currently pay a dividend. Transcat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

In the past three months, Transcat insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $363,151.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Transcat is held by insiders. 70.57% of the stock of Transcat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS



Earnings for Transcat are expected to grow by 41.67% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Transcat is 53.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.45. The P/E ratio of Transcat is 53.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.55. Transcat has a PEG Ratio of 5.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Transcat has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

