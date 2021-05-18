Earnings results for VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics AG is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

VIA optronics last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter. VIA optronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VIA optronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VIA optronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.34%. The high price target for VIAO is $22.00 and the low price target for VIAO is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VIA optronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, VIA optronics has a forecasted upside of 64.3% from its current price of $12.17. VIA optronics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics does not currently pay a dividend. VIA optronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

In the past three months, VIA optronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.77% of the stock of VIA optronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)



