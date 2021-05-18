Earnings results for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Vistra last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.88. Vistra has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Vistra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vistra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.45%. The high price target for VST is $31.00 and the low price target for VST is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vistra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.43, Vistra has a forecasted upside of 53.4% from its current price of $15.92. Vistra has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra pays a meaningful dividend of 3.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vistra has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vistra is 28.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vistra will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.00% next year. This indicates that Vistra will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

In the past three months, Vistra insiders have bought 795.84% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,086,790.00 in company stock and sold $121,315.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Vistra is held by insiders. 93.23% of the stock of Vistra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vistra (NYSE:VST



Earnings for Vistra are expected to decrease by -18.03% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.57. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 33.13. Vistra has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vistra has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

