Earnings results for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”



Dividend Strength: Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vodafone Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vodafone Group is 172.58%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Vodafone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.60% in the coming year. This indicates that Vodafone Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

In the past three months, Vodafone Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Vodafone Group is held by insiders. Only 8.30% of the stock of Vodafone Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD



Earnings for Vodafone Group are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Vodafone Group is 32.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.45. The P/E ratio of Vodafone Group is 32.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.55. Vodafone Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vodafone Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

