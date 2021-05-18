Earnings results for Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Youdao last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. Youdao has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Youdao has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Youdao will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Youdao in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.67%. The high price target for DAO is $42.00 and the low price target for DAO is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Youdao has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.20, Youdao has a forecasted upside of 73.7% from its current price of $21.42. Youdao has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao does not currently pay a dividend. Youdao does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

In the past three months, Youdao insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.66% of the stock of Youdao is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Youdao (NYSE:DAO



Earnings for Youdao are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Youdao is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Youdao is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Youdao has a P/B Ratio of 54.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here