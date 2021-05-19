Earnings results for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

111 last issued its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $405.05 million during the quarter. 111 has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. 111 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. 111 will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 111 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.13%. The high price target for YI is $16.00 and the low price target for YI is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

111 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, 111 has a forecasted upside of 39.1% from its current price of $11.50. 111 has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 does not currently pay a dividend. 111 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

In the past three months, 111 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.82% of the stock of 111 is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 111 (NASDAQ:YI



Earnings for 111 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of 111 is -13.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 111 is -13.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 111 has a P/B Ratio of 8.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here