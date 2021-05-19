Earnings results for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

BioLineRx last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. BioLineRx has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. BioLineRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLineRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 370.78%. The high price target for BLRX is $19.00 and the low price target for BLRX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx does not currently pay a dividend. BioLineRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

In the past three months, BioLineRx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by insiders. Only 17.46% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX



Earnings for BioLineRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLineRx has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

