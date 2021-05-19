Earnings results for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

CAE last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business earned $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.2. CAE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. CAE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CAE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.58%. The high price target for CAE is $45.00 and the low price target for CAE is $32.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CAE has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE does not currently pay a dividend. CAE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CAE (NYSE:CAE)

In the past three months, CAE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of CAE is held by insiders. 52.25% of the stock of CAE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CAE (NYSE:CAE



Earnings for CAE are expected to grow by 134.38% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of CAE is 166.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.56. The P/E ratio of CAE is 166.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.65. CAE has a PEG Ratio of 10.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CAE has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

