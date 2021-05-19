Earnings results for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Copart last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Copart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Copart will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Copart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.69%. The high price target for CPRT is $140.00 and the low price target for CPRT is $85.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Copart has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.00, Copart has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $121.17. Copart has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart does not currently pay a dividend. Copart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

In the past three months, Copart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,139,949.00 in company stock. Only 12.61% of the stock of Copart is held by insiders. 79.35% of the stock of Copart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT



Earnings for Copart are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Copart is 42.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Copart is 42.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.84. Copart has a PEG Ratio of 2.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Copart has a P/B Ratio of 11.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here