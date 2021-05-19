Earnings results for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Corporación América Airports last issued its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Corporación América Airports has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Corporación América Airports will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corporación América Airports in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Corporación América Airports.

Dividend Strength: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports does not currently pay a dividend. Corporación América Airports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

In the past three months, Corporación América Airports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Corporación América Airports is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP



Earnings for Corporación América Airports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corporación América Airports has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here