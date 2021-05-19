Earnings results for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.05%. The high price target for LPG is $15.00 and the low price target for LPG is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG does not currently pay a dividend. Dorian LPG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

In the past three months, Dorian LPG insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,275,505.00 in company stock. Only 28.60% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by insiders. 73.41% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG



The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 10.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 10.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.27. Dorian LPG has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

