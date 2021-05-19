Earnings results for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.22%. The high price target for EXP is $170.00 and the low price target for EXP is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.11, Eagle Materials has a forecasted downside of 15.2% from its current price of $147.57. Eagle Materials has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

In the past three months, Eagle Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,676,060.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by insiders. 94.24% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP



Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 11.08% in the coming year, from $6.41 to $7.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 41.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 41.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. Eagle Materials has a P/B Ratio of 6.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

