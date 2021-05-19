Earnings results for Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Endava last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.3. Endava has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Endava will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endava in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.41%. The high price target for DAVA is $93.00 and the low price target for DAVA is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava does not currently pay a dividend. Endava does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

In the past three months, Endava insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.93% of the stock of Endava is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Endava (NYSE:DAVA



Earnings for Endava are expected to grow by 40.45% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Endava is 303.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Endava is 303.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.47. Endava has a PEG Ratio of 3.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Endava has a P/B Ratio of 16.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

