Earnings results for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Futu last announced its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $153.02 million during the quarter. Futu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.1. Futu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Futu will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Futu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $219.16, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.19%. The high price target for FUTU is $253.00 and the low price target for FUTU is $171.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu does not currently pay a dividend. Futu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

In the past three months, Futu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.46% of the stock of Futu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU



The P/E ratio of Futu is 148.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Futu is 148.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.84.

