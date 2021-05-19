Earnings results for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Itamar Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm earned $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Itamar Medical has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Itamar Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Itamar Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itamar Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.46%. The high price target for ITMR is $36.00 and the low price target for ITMR is $29.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Itamar Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Itamar Medical has a forecasted upside of 40.5% from its current price of $22.07. Itamar Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Itamar Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

In the past three months, Itamar Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.42% of the stock of Itamar Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR



Earnings for Itamar Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Itamar Medical is -32.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

