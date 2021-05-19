Earnings results for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

JD.com last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company earned $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. Its revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. JD.com has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. JD.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. JD.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JD.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.88%. The high price target for JD is $133.00 and the low price target for JD is $64.00. There are currently 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JD.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.07, and is based on 14 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.95, JD.com has a forecasted upside of 41.9% from its current price of $69.74. JD.com has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

JD.com does not currently pay a dividend. JD.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, JD.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.60% of the stock of JD.com is held by insiders. 40.27% of the stock of JD.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for JD.com are expected to grow by 48.03% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of JD.com is 26.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of JD.com is 26.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.82. JD.com has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JD.com has a P/B Ratio of 8.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

