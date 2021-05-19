Earnings results for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

KE last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm earned $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. Its revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. KE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. KE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.74%. The high price target for BEKE is $80.00 and the low price target for BEKE is $15.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.20, KE has a forecasted upside of 27.7% from its current price of $50.26. KE has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE does not currently pay a dividend. KE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KE (NYSE:BEKE)

In the past three months, KE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.69% of the stock of KE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KE (NYSE:BEKE



Earnings for KE are expected to grow by 146.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.74 per share. KE has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here