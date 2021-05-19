Earnings results for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.85%. The high price target for KNBE is $26.00 and the low price target for KNBE is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4 does not currently pay a dividend. KnowBe4 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

In the past three months, KnowBe4 insiders have bought 641.62% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $4,045,200.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)



