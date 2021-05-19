Earnings results for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

L Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business earned $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year. L Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. L Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on L Brands (NYSE:LB)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.23%. The high price target for LB is $93.00 and the low price target for LB is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

L Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.38, L Brands has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $69.49. L Brands has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands does not currently pay a dividend. L Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: L Brands (NYSE:LB)

In the past three months, L Brands insiders have sold 91,248.20% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $199,907.00 in company stock and sold $182,611,443.00 in company stock. Only 17.83% of the stock of L Brands is held by insiders. 76.09% of the stock of L Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L Brands (NYSE:LB



Earnings for L Brands are expected to grow by 1.60% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of L Brands is -89.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of L Brands is -89.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. L Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here