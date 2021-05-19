Earnings results for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.16.

Shoe Carnival last released its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Its revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.4. Shoe Carnival has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Shoe Carnival will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.49%. The high price target for SCVL is $74.00 and the low price target for SCVL is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shoe Carnival has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shoe Carnival has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shoe Carnival is 20.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

In the past three months, Shoe Carnival insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $561,073.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL



The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 77.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 77.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.82. Shoe Carnival has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

