Earnings results for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

So-Young International last posted its earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.5. So-Young International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. So-Young International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for So-Young International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.53%. The high price target for SY is $14.00 and the low price target for SY is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

So-Young International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, So-Young International has a forecasted upside of 54.5% from its current price of $9.06. So-Young International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International does not currently pay a dividend. So-Young International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

In the past three months, So-Young International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.42% of the stock of So-Young International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY



The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 226.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 226.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.82. So-Young International has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

