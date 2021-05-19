Earnings results for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Star Bulk Carriers last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business earned $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.1. Star Bulk Carriers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Star Bulk Carriers will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.09%. The high price target for SBLK is $40.00 and the low price target for SBLK is $8.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Star Bulk Carriers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.53, Star Bulk Carriers has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $22.10. Star Bulk Carriers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Star Bulk Carriers does not currently pay a dividend. Star Bulk Carriers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Star Bulk Carriers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.21% of the stock of Star Bulk Carriers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Star Bulk Carriers are expected to grow by 3,000.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Star Bulk Carriers is 442.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Star Bulk Carriers is 442.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.27. Star Bulk Carriers has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

