Earnings results for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Synopsys last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Synopsys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Synopsys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synopsys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $284.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.18%. The high price target for SNPS is $335.00 and the low price target for SNPS is $180.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synopsys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $284.82, Synopsys has a forecasted upside of 21.2% from its current price of $235.03. Synopsys has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys does not currently pay a dividend. Synopsys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

In the past three months, Synopsys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,699,496.00 in company stock. Only 1.84% of the stock of Synopsys is held by insiders. 86.11% of the stock of Synopsys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS



Earnings for Synopsys are expected to grow by 6.58% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 55.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 55.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.47. Synopsys has a PEG Ratio of 5.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synopsys has a P/B Ratio of 7.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

