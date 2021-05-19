Earnings results for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.55%. The high price target for TARO is $81.00 and the low price target for TARO is $81.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.80% of the stock of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is held by insiders. Only 11.23% of the stock of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $4.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is -10.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is -10.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

