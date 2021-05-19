Earnings results for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

The TJX Companies last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.6. The TJX Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. The TJX Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The TJX Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.48%. The high price target for TJX is $81.00 and the low price target for TJX is $54.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The TJX Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.09, The TJX Companies has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $71.14. The TJX Companies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The TJX Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The TJX Companies is 38.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The TJX Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.85% next year. This indicates that The TJX Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

In the past three months, The TJX Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,871,187.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by insiders. 88.81% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX



Earnings for The TJX Companies are expected to grow by 493.18% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 118.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 118.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.82. The TJX Companies has a PEG Ratio of 14.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The TJX Companies has a P/B Ratio of 14.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

