Earnings results for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Vipshop last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm earned $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Vipshop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. Vipshop will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vipshop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.01%. The high price target for VIPS is $52.00 and the low price target for VIPS is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vipshop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.13, Vipshop has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $24.69. Vipshop has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop does not currently pay a dividend. Vipshop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

In the past three months, Vipshop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.50% of the stock of Vipshop is held by insiders. 49.36% of the stock of Vipshop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS



Earnings for Vipshop are expected to grow by 37.74% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.53. The P/E ratio of Vipshop is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.47. Vipshop has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

