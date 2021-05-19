Earnings results for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.09.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services last announced its earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The company earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.46%. The high price target for ZIM is $38.00 and the low price target for ZIM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.25, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a forecasted downside of 27.5% from its current price of $41.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not currently pay a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

In the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM



More latest stories: here