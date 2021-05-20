Earnings results for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Drainage Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.90%. The high price target for WMS is $128.00 and the low price target for WMS is $51.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Drainage Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.75, Advanced Drainage Systems has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $105.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Advanced Drainage Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.85% next year. This indicates that Advanced Drainage Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

In the past three months, Advanced Drainage Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $159,212,410.00 in company stock. Only 20.74% of the stock of Advanced Drainage Systems is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Advanced Drainage Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS



Earnings for Advanced Drainage Systems are expected to grow by 1.96% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems is 86.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems is 86.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG Ratio of 0.57. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Advanced Drainage Systems has a P/B Ratio of 17.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

