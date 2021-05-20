Earnings results for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company is estimated to report earnings on 05/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Apartment Investment and Management last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Apartment Investment and Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 501.71%. The high price target for AIV is $44.00 and the low price target for AIV is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apartment Investment and Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.83, Apartment Investment and Management has a forecasted upside of 501.7% from its current price of $6.62. Apartment Investment and Management has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Apartment Investment and Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 22.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apartment Investment and Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 49.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apartment Investment and Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.68% next year. This indicates that Apartment Investment and Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Apartment Investment and Management insiders have bought 3,012.63% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,343,000.00 in company stock and sold $75,274.00 in company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of Apartment Investment and Management is held by insiders.

Earnings for Apartment Investment and Management are expected to decrease by -5.76% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.30. Apartment Investment and Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

